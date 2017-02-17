PERS fix won't come until schools 'go off the cliff,' policy expert says

The Oregonian's interim politics editor Betsy Hammond moderates a City Club of Portland forum Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, on possible solutions to the state's troubled public employee pension system. Speakers, from left to right, are Jim Green, executive director of the Oregon School Boards Association, Tim Nesbitt, a former labor union president who now consults on public policy and John Tapogna, president of ECONorthwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.