PBS 'Ruby Ridge' documentary explores a Northwest standoff and the militia movement
The road that led to the 2016 armed occupation of Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge can be traced back to a Northern Idaho mountaintop, according to "Ruby Ridge," a new "American Experience" documentary that airs on PBS on Feb. 14. The 1992 standoff at the remote cabin took the lives of three people, and inflamed simmering anti-government resentment among groups who were already becoming active in the Pacific Northwest, director Barak Goodman's film suggests. "Ruby Ridge" tells the story of how things went tragically wrong in a confrontation between Randy Weaver -- who was wanted for failing to appear in court on a weapons charge -- and federal agents, who knew from surveillance camera footage that the Weaver family had weapons.
