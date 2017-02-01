Paris Achen/Capital Bureau - Left to right, Democratic Sens. Sara...

President Donald Trump was omnipresent as state lawmakers commenced their 160-day legislative session at the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. Outside the Capitol, hundreds of protestors stood on the building's steps to rally against Trump's executive order last week temporarily banning refugees and visa holders from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country. Inside, state lawmakers began the process of policymaking as they face uncertainty about what policy changes could still come from the Trump administration, including a likely repeal of the Affordable Care Act and others that could affect the state's federal funding.

