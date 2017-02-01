Paris Achen/Capital Bureau - Left to right, Democratic Sens. Sara...
President Donald Trump was omnipresent as state lawmakers commenced their 160-day legislative session at the State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. Outside the Capitol, hundreds of protestors stood on the building's steps to rally against Trump's executive order last week temporarily banning refugees and visa holders from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country. Inside, state lawmakers began the process of policymaking as they face uncertainty about what policy changes could still come from the Trump administration, including a likely repeal of the Affordable Care Act and others that could affect the state's federal funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC