Pamplin Media Group: Brian Monihan - Win-win: (L-R) Jeff Fishback,...
In the largest annual display of new vehicles in the region, attendees were able to see a wide array of new vehicles, along with education on new technology and the chance to test-drive a variety of cars and SUVs. The show also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|15 hr
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC