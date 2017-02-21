Oregon's official Girl Scout cookie r...

Oregon's official Girl Scout cookie ranking

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

On Wednesday, a team of experts from The Oregonian/OregonLive joined forces to create the definitive ranking of Girl Scout cookies. The group included data analyst Melissa Lewis, sports editor and former Boy Scout Tim Brown, trending news reporters and former Boy Scout, Kale Williams and me, trending news reporter and former Girl Scout, Lizzy Acker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Mon Jose 2
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb 19 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb 13 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb 10 ffj 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC