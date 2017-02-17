Oregon's broken education system shackles our students
Until fixing Oregon's broken education system for our children is the Legislature's highest, primary priority, Senate Republicans cannot in good conscience make any other budget decisions. Oregonians are counting on us to make "education first."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 14
|Dreamer
|1
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC