Oregonians could see bottle deposit windfall under bill
Under a bill proposed in the House, Oregonians who redeem bottle and cans could get an unexpected windfall when the deposit jumps from 5 cents to a dime April 1. The House Committee on Energy and Environment voted unanimously Wednesday to advance a bill that would, starting April 1, refund 10 cents on all containers covered by Oregon's bottle bill - even if purchasers paid only the 5-cent deposit. Oregon has had a 5-cent deposit on certain beverage containers since 1972, first introduced to deal with the state's litter problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Trumpem
|692
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 14
|Dreamer
|1
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC