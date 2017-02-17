Oregonians could see bottle deposit windfall under bill
Under a bill proposed in the House, Oregonians who redeem bottle and cans could get an unexpected windfall when the deposit jumps from 5 cents to a dime April 1. The House Committee on Energy and Environment voted unanimously Wednesday to advance a bill that would, starting April 1, refund 10 cents on all containers covered by Oregon's bottle bill - even if purchasers paid only the 5-cent deposit. Oregon has had a 5-cent deposit on certain beverage containers since 1972, first introduced to deal with the state's litter problem.
