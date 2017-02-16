Oregon Zoo announces celebration of Packy's life

Packy, the elephant that captured the hearts of generations of Oregonians and was famous at birth, will be remembered Saturday in a celebration of life at the Oregon Zoo. The 54-year-old Asian elephant, who was euthanized Feb. 9 after his tuberculosis was deemed untreatable, will be remembered at an event featuring the Royal Rosarians and original music written and performed by Thomas Lauderdale of Pink Martini, the zoo announced Thursday.

