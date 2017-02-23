Oregon Workers' Comp Provider Sees Big Hike in Slip, Fall Injuries in January
As a result of the heavy snow and ice statewide in January, more Oregon workers suffered slips, trips and falls than in any recent January, according to SAIF data. More than 700 workers filed claims with SAIF for injuries due to slips, trips and falls in ice and snow in January, far exceeding the nearly 250 injuries in January 2016 - in fact, there were more slips, trips, and falls in January 2017 related to ice and snow than in the past five Januarys combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|21 hr
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC