Oregon Workers' Comp Provider Sees Bi...

Oregon Workers' Comp Provider Sees Big Hike in Slip, Fall Injuries in January

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

As a result of the heavy snow and ice statewide in January, more Oregon workers suffered slips, trips and falls than in any recent January, according to SAIF data. More than 700 workers filed claims with SAIF for injuries due to slips, trips and falls in ice and snow in January, far exceeding the nearly 250 injuries in January 2016 - in fact, there were more slips, trips, and falls in January 2017 related to ice and snow than in the past five Januarys combined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... 21 hr Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb 19 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb 13 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb 10 ffj 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC