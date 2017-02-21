Oregon to seek federal approval for tolls on metro freeways

The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to apply for one of three spots in a federal program allowing states to put tolls on their interstates, officials confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. If the application is submitted and approved, tolls may eventually be used to finance congestion-relieving upgrades to I-5 through the Rose Quarter or a widening of the Abernathy Bridge, which carries I-205 over the Willamette River in Oregon City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.