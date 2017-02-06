Oregon standoff defendant Duane Ehmer...

Oregon standoff defendant Duane Ehmer gets into heated exchange with prosecutor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Duane Ehmer, one of four remaining defendants set for trial this month in the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, got into a testy exchange with a federal prosecutor when he took the witness stand Monday during a pretrial hearing. At one point, Ehmer blurted out: "That's bullshit!'' in response to a prosecutor's remark and question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC