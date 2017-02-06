Oregon standoff defendant Duane Ehmer gets into heated exchange with prosecutor

Duane Ehmer, one of four remaining defendants set for trial this month in the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, got into a testy exchange with a federal prosecutor when he took the witness stand Monday during a pretrial hearing. At one point, Ehmer blurted out: "That's bullshit!'' in response to a prosecutor's remark and question.

