Oregon standoff defendant Duane Ehmer gets into heated exchange with prosecutor
Duane Ehmer, one of four remaining defendants set for trial this month in the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, got into a testy exchange with a federal prosecutor when he took the witness stand Monday during a pretrial hearing. At one point, Ehmer blurted out: "That's bullshit!'' in response to a prosecutor's remark and question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC