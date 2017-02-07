Oregon public records advocate may no...

Oregon public records advocate may not land in governor-controlled office, after all

Gov. Kate Brown is open to housing a public records advocate in the Secretary of State's office rather than under her control, Emily Matasar, Brown's counsel on government accountability issues, said Monday. Senate Bill 106 , filed at the request of Brown, would create a public records advocate.

