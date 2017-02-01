Oregon, Oregon State coaches support proposed December recruiting signing period

Oregon, Oregon State coaches support ...

The drama, intrigue and silliness surrounding Wednesday's national signing day could become a relic should NCAA reforms be approved this spring. Of the many changes the NCAA's Division I council will deliberate over in April, one would create a second window in which high school football recruits could sign binding letters of intent.

