Oregon Legislature's Attempt to Protect Pot Users Poses Challenges to Employers

Some Oregonians are no doubt breathing clouds of relief with the introduction of Senate Bill 301, the Oregon Legislature's proposal to protect employees from being fired for personal marijuana use. Employers, on the other hand, may find themselves in a sticky situation trying to comply with the proposed law, which, at first glance, seems straightforward but would present significant challenges if passed.

