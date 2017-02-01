Oregon Legislature begins 2017 session
Hundreds attend an immigrant and refugee rights rally, in response to President Trump's ban on people entering the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. less Hundreds attend an immigrant and refugee rights rally, in response to President Trump's ban on people entering the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on ... more Sen. Sara Gelser, from left, Sen. Alan Olsen and Sen. Michael Dembrow, with the Senate Committee On Human Services and Early Childhood, hold a hearing on the first day of the Oregon legislative session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
