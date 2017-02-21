Oregon lawmakers' use of "emergency c...

Oregon lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on new legislation once...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Oregon conservatives have long railed against Democratic lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on legislation, which allow bills to go into effect immediately and prevent opponents from trying to refer them to voters. In recent years, the majority party in Salem, these critics claim, have used unnecessary "emergency clauses" to shield controversial legislation such as an expansion of background checks on people buying guns, a minimum wage increase, and the emissions-controlling "clean fuels" program from Oregon voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb 23 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb 19 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb 13 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb 10 ffj 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb 3 I smell fraud 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC