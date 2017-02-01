Oregon lawmakers to consider money-saving PERS proposals
Lawmakers settled at least one question about Oregon's troubled public pension system on the opening day of the 2017 legislative session: They will be delving into its problems and looking at their money-saving options. It was not clear that would be the case going in, as the pension system is political kryptonite for Democrats, who control most of the levers of state government.
