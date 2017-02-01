Oregon Lawmakers To Consider Measure To Raise Smoking Age To 21
High school senior Mason Thurman speaks at a State Capitol press conference in Salem on behalf of a bill that would raise the legal limit to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. The legal age to purchase and use tobacco in Oregon would rise from 18 to 21 under a measure under consideration in the legislature. A similar measure is under consideration in Washington state this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC