Oregon lawmakers introduce bill targeting out-of-control prescription prices
A pair of Democratic state lawmakers announced Thursday that they have introduced legislation aimed at making prescription drugs more affordable. If the bill becomes law, drug makers that increase the cost of a medication faster than inflation or charge patients $10,000 a year for a single drug would have to pay insurers a rebate to offset the cost.
