Oregon lawmakers introduce bill requiring presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns
Legislation being introduced Monday to the Oregon House of Representatives would keep Donald Trump off the state's 2020 ballot unless he releases his tax returns. The bill -- sponsored by the Democrat-majority House Rules Committee, which is chaired by House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland -- would require presidential candidates appearing on Oregon's ballot or voters' pamphlet to provide the Secretary of State with copies of their federal income tax returns for the previous five years.
