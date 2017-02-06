Oregon jobs recovery lags in some rural areas
Oregon now has more jobs than before the "great recession" but some rural areas are still lagging behind, according to the state economist. After the financial crisis a decade ago, Oregon lost roughly 8 percent of its jobs, said Mark McMullen, the state economist.
