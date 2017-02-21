Oregon is the only state where a governor can't be impeached. This lawmaker wants to change that.

Oregon is the only state without a process for impeaching its governor, and legislators will hear testimony Tuesday on a bill to change that. The bill, HJR 10 , sponsored by Rep. Jodi Hack , R-Salem, would allow the state House of Representatives to impeach the governor with a three-fifths majority vote on the grounds of malfeasance in office, corruption, neglect of duty or other high crime or misdemeanor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.