Oregon is the only state where a governor can't be impeached. This lawmaker wants to change that.
Oregon is the only state without a process for impeaching its governor, and legislators will hear testimony Tuesday on a bill to change that. The bill, HJR 10 , sponsored by Rep. Jodi Hack , R-Salem, would allow the state House of Representatives to impeach the governor with a three-fifths majority vote on the grounds of malfeasance in office, corruption, neglect of duty or other high crime or misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|14 hr
|Jose
|2
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Sun
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb 13
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC