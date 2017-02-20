Oregon is getting warmer, climate report finds
Think white-hot days choked with wildfire smoke trapped by summertime inversions, with no sprinkler to run through because of water restrictions, and not even a glass of Willamette Valley pinot noir to ease the suffering because the warming climate already is too darn hot for the delicate grape, according to scientific predictions in the 2017 report by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University. "We're going to have to live with those changes, and also have a very serious conversation about how much we want to allow the climate to change before really putting the brakes on," said Philip Mote, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute and the report's co-author.
