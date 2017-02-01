Oregon immigrants rights' group files...

Oregon immigrants rights' group files federal lawsuit against Trumps' immigration ban

19 hrs ago

Immigrants rights' groups on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court in Portland against President Donald J. Trump, seeking an injunction against his controversial executive order on immigration. The suit brought by a group called United Oregon asks the court to bar the government from "unconstitutionally banishing'' lawful immigrants or refugees who seek to return to their homes, jobs or reunite with families at Portland International Airport.

