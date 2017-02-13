Oregon Health Authority focuses on he...

Oregon Health Authority focuses on health effects of climate change

Wildfires, like this one in Oregon in 2015, affect air quality, causing problems for people with respiratory problems. The Oregon Health Authority has turned its focus toward climate change and the expected effects that pollution, drought and a curtailed food supply will have on public health.

