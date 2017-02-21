Oregon Ducks offer Justin Herbert's y...

Oregon Ducks offer Justin Herbert's younger brother

Addicted To Quack

The Ducks have offered Patrick Herbert, a 2019 wide receiver/tight end and the younger brother of quarterback Justin Herbert . Excited to receive an offer to play at the University of Oregon alongside my older brother! pic.twitter.com/3Mlnm4KeNv The younger Herbert stands 6-5, 230 pounds .

