Oregon Considering Providing Health Care To Undocumented Immigrants

Lawmakers in Oregon are considering a new bill, named Cover All Kids, that would provide health insurance to illegal immigrants under the age of 19, according to an Associated Press report . The law would ensure health coverage for more than 17,500 people, while costing Oregon taxpayers an extra $55 million.

