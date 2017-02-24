Oregon Coach Willie Taggart is mad at a reporter for doing his job
On Jan. 16, the Oregonian's Andrew Greif reported that at least three Oregon football players had been hospitalized after undergoing "grueling" offseason workouts that multiple sources described "as akin to military basic training, with one said to include up to an hour of continuous push-ups and up-downs." As a result of Greif's story, the school suspended Irele Oderinde, the football team's strength and conditioning coach, for one month and Coach Willie Taggart issued a public apology to the three players.
