Oregon businesses pay just 80 cents for every $1 of public benefit, study says
In the darker states, businesses pay more in state taxes than they receive in the form of public benefits. In Oregon, businesses pay an average of 80 cents for each dollar they receive from the state in the form of a publicly educated workforce, highways and other services, a study found.
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|8 hr
|Dreamer
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb 10
|ffj
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
