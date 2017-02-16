Oregon Bill Would Let ASCs Offer Extended Care
SURGICAL SLEEPOVER An Oregon bill would grant "extended stay" licenses to 16 surgery centers under a 5-year pilot project. proposed bill would let patients recuperate for up to 48 hours after admission at a limited number of ambulatory surgery centers in Oregon.
