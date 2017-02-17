Oregon Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend
"We are pleased that our strong financial performance has enabled us to share our success with our shareholders," said Neil Grossnicklaus, President and CEO. "We continue to build on our solid 2016 results and look forward to a prosperous new year for our customers.
