Oregon Ballet Theatre's new 'Swan Lake' takes wing
With Saturday night's premiere of its reimagined Swan Lake , Oregon Ballet Theatre has essentially broken a long dramatic spell, spinning what is usually a tragic love story into something more hopeful. The key is its shift in perspective.
