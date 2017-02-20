On the market: Homes with a Japanese ...

On the market: Homes with a Japanese garden

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

While all the changes took place outside the main garden in Washington Park, everything from the Southwest Kingston Avenue parking lot to the original entrance has been transformed to accommodate increasing numbers of visitors and more traditional Japanese arts and culture events. Most notable are a 140-foot-long castle wall erected outside the existing entrance gate, a new Cultural Crossing Village with a cafe, and planting areas that demonstrate a wider array of Japanese garden styles and techniques, including a bonsai terrace .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Fri I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC