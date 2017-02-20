On the market: Homes with a Japanese garden

While all the changes took place outside the main garden in Washington Park, everything from the Southwest Kingston Avenue parking lot to the original entrance has been transformed to accommodate increasing numbers of visitors and more traditional Japanese arts and culture events. Most notable are a 140-foot-long castle wall erected outside the existing entrance gate, a new Cultural Crossing Village with a cafe, and planting areas that demonstrate a wider array of Japanese garden styles and techniques, including a bonsai terrace .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.