OHSU hands out bonuses before Obamacare's fade
Even as Donald Trump's ascension was rescrambling its financial prospects, Oregon Health & Science University paid six top executives $730,000 in bonuses late last year, records show. That's significant because they could reflect the last flush times of OHSU under the Affordable Care Act , the health care law that appears slated for repeal thanks to the new balance of power in Washington, D.C. President Joe Robertson last month announced that in light of Republicans' plans for the law, OHSU would cut back on hiring and reduce its workforce by attrition.
