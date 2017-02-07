NWS issues winter weather advisory
Medford's National Weather Service office is advising southern Oregonians and northern Californians to be ready for another round of snow and rain. The NWS said starting Monday night, areas west of the Cascades with an elevation above 2,000 feet could see snowfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC