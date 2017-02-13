Notorious Oregon pig known as 'Piggy Smalls' finally apprehended
According to the post, the pig, known as "Piggy Smalls" had "allegedly been harassing residents in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Forest Grove over the last several months." He was ultimately captured at a little before 1 p.m. "by a joint task force of the FGPD Code Enforcement Officer and a representative of Home Sweet Home Properties."
