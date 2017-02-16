Next Portland superintendent could be picked this month
Portland school board members view presentation on options regarding a bond measure for the May 2017 ballot. Board members of Portland Public Schools have already interviewed five candidates and will interview a sixth Wednesday, Chairman Tom Koehler said Tuesday.
