New owners no strangers to Oregon meat shop

Robert Frye had been a butcher at Long's for 31 years before he and his wife, Loretta, purchased it and became owners last Nov. 30. The Fryes bought the business in the Southtowne Shoppes near East 28th Avenue and Oak Street for an undisclosed amount from Mike Wooley, who has retired. They have added some fresh produce to the shop, but otherwise aren't planning to make major changes at the business, a 90-year-old Eugene retail institution.

