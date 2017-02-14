New bill: Workers can't be barred from smoking pot off-hours
Employers in Oregon would be prohibited from banning marijuana use by employees during their days off under a bill introduced in the Oregon Senate. The bill is among several that cover marijuana, whose recreational use was legalized in a statewide ballot measure in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb 3
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan 26
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|4
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC