Medford residents hope those with developmental disabilities are included in the statea s budget

How do you correct Oregon's massive budget shortfall, while not closing the door to Oregonians who really need services? As NBC5 reported Wednesday, an influx of taxes could help Oregon's budget shortfall drop slightly from $1.8 billion to $1.6 billion. Southern Oregonians voiced their opinions tonight on how to manage the budget with Oregon's Joint Ways and Means Committee tonight..

