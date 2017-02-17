Mayor Ted Wheeler Has Shot Down the Latest Plan to Move Right 2 Dream Too

Mayor Ted Wheeler has pulled the plug on the latest potential home for Right 2 Dream Too, once again leaving the respected homeless rest area with months to vacate its current site and but no certainty about a new home. That's the news from Commissioner Amanda Fritz, who tells the Mercury she learned earlier today that Wheeler won't support a planned move of the camp to a Parks Bureau-owned plot of land on Southwest Naito.

