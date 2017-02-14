Man plunges Mercedes into slough; Coast Guard rescues man
The Coast Guard rescued a man from his vehicle which plunged Friday night into the Multnomah Channel north of the Sauvie Island Bridge. A Coast Guard crew rescued a man from his vehicle Friday night after it plunged into the Multnomah Channel just north of the Sauvie Island Bridge.
