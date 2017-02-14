Man fatally shot by police in Vancouver

Man fatally shot by police in Vancouver

Read more: OregonLive.com

Vancouver police fatally shot a man Feb. 10, 2017 morning at an apartment complex, according to reports. Officers responded to reports of a stolen car around 6:30 a.m. near the 5800 block of Northeast 41st Circle in the Walnut Grove area, according to The Columbian.

