Look inside Ristretto Roasters' new cafe inside former Oregonian building

Ristretto Roasters, the 12-year-old roastery that started in Portland's Beaumont neighborhood, opened its fifth cafe inside the former Oregonian building at 1320 S.W. Broadway on Feb. 16, Eater PDX reported. The cafe will serve a menu of espresso-based drinks, and drip coffee, as well as baked goods from Northeast Portland's Bakeshop, beer and wine.

