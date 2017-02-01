Legislation would raise Oregon's smok...

Legislation would raise Oregon's smoking age to 21

An Oregon lawmaker who also is a family physician plans to reintroduce legislation this week that would raise the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. "As a family physician, I always think it's better to prevent disease than to cure it, and one of the best things we can do in Oregon to prevent disease is to stop people from using tobacco and other dangerous products that contain nicotine and other harmful substances," said Steiner Hayward, who has lost family members to smoking-related illnesses. "I've seen the effects as a physician and as a family member all too well," she added.

