Lawmakers urged to boost noxious weed spending by $1 million

9 hrs ago

Oregon farm groups are urging lawmakers to boost noxious weed control funding by $1 million, arguing the investment will prevent even costlier future battles against invasives. House Bill 2043 would appropriate $1 million from the general fund to carry out the Oregon Department of Agriculture's noxious weed programs in the 2017-2019 biennium.

