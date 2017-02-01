Lawmakers backing pesticide restrictions poised to shape farm policy
Lawmakers with strong track records of supporting pesticide restrictions are chairing two Senate committees that are positioned to affect Oregon agricultural policies in 2017. Senate Bill 499 - a proposal to strip pesticide protections from Oregon's "right to farm" law - was introduced at the behest of the Senate Judiciary Committee, whose chair is Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.
