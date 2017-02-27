Kate Brown to Greg Walden: Don't kill progress made under Affordable Care Act
Gov. Kate Brown met with U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., Monday afternoon at his Capitol Hill office to lobby the congressman on preserving health care benefits granted under Affordable Care Act. Walden told The Oregonian/OregonLive through his chief of staff that his meeting with Brown was "friendly and frank" and touched on Oregon's transportation, infrastructure, rural economic development, forestry, and health care policies.
