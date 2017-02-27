Jury refuses to penalize Gresham party host after guest killed
Police photos show bullets found at the home of Matthew Croslin, after he threw a drinking party in 2010 and one guest shot and killed another. A jury ruled Monday that a man who hosted a drinking party at his Gresham home wasn't financially liable after one drunken guest accidentally shot and killed another.
